Des Plaines man refused to leave T-Mobile store in mall after watching pornography on display phones: police

article

A Des Plaines man faces several charges after he was observed watching pornography on the display phones inside the T-Mobile Store in the Lincolnwood Town Center Mall.

Jessie P Beckford, 24, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a building and resisting a peace officer.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to Lincolnwood police, Beckford was arrested Wednesday after watching pornography on display phones in the T-Mobile store and refusing to leave the mall.

Police were called to the scene, and Beckford allegedly resisted arrest.

He was eventually placed into custody, and charged accordingly.