Des Plaines man refused to leave T-Mobile store in mall after watching pornography on display phones: police
article
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. - A Des Plaines man faces several charges after he was observed watching pornography on the display phones inside the T-Mobile Store in the Lincolnwood Town Center Mall.
Jessie P Beckford, 24, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a building and resisting a peace officer.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
According to Lincolnwood police, Beckford was arrested Wednesday after watching pornography on display phones in the T-Mobile store and refusing to leave the mall.
Police were called to the scene, and Beckford allegedly resisted arrest.
He was eventually placed into custody, and charged accordingly.