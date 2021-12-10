Des Plaines marijuana dispensary plans are moving forward, despite push back from residents

A plan to open a Marijuana dispensary in downtown Des Plaines, is moving forward.

It comes despite opposition from some residents and two city council members.

On Monday, the council approved a permit for the business.

It would be at 1504 Miner St., the building previously occupied by Leona's Restaurant.

According to the Daily Herald, final approval could come at the council's December 20th meeting.