Des Plaines police bodycam video shows fatal shooting of axe-wielding man

WARNING: Some may find the videos in this story graphic and disturbing.

COOK COUNTY — Des Plaines police released bodycam video on Thursday that shows an officer fatally shoot a man who was wielding an axe in the northwestern suburb last month.

On May 24th, around 7:37 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1477 Thacker Street for reports of 55-year-old Scott J. MacDonald breaking things and "possibly having a psychotic breakdown," inside his apartment, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and the situation escalated when video shows MacDonald walking toward officers "in a threatening manner" with an axe in his hand in the common hallway of the building, police said.

"The officer who shot Mr. MacDonald was the officer who had just stepped into the stairwell and was in close proximity to Mr. MacDonald when the officer discharged his duty weapon to stop Mr. MacDonald’s advance," Commander Matt Bowler said in a statement.

MacDonald was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

The Des Plaines police officer who fired the shots has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy. The officer had been working for Des Plaines police for two years.

The investigation is ongoing.