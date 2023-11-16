Rivers Casino in Des Plaines reports data breach involving customer information

Rivers Casino in Des Plaines has reported a data breach, revealing that customers' names, drivers licenses, and contact information were compromised.

Discovered this month, the breach occurred in August, though the casino says there's no evidence that hackers gained access to credit card information.

The affected information includes personal details of casino team members, customers, and online sportsbook users. However, there's no indication of financial fraud or identity theft.

Rivers Casino is taking steps to inform affected individuals and providing resources to protect personal information. The casino has engaged third-party cybersecurity support and established an incident response center with a toll-free line for inquiries at 866-983-3108.