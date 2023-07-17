Deseray Ramos: Missing girl last seen May 19 in Chicago

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing for two months.

Deseray Ramos had been staying with her grandmother in Chicago and was planning on staying with her for the summer, according to NCMEC.

On May 19, Ramos told her grandma she was heading outside to get the mail. This was the last time she was seen.

Ramos' mother shared a heartfelt plea with NCMEC, saying: "Please come back home to me. I cannot bear the sleepless nights and the constant worry. I need to know you are safe. I love you."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Ramos is described as a Hispanic girl, with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 170 pounds.

Deseray Ramos | Provided

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678, or call Waukegan police at 847-599-2611.