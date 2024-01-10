Devastating blaze at Antioch apartment house displaces 15 people, kills 6 pets

A massive fire at an Antioch apartment house left 15 people displaced and six pets deceased.

The fire happened Wednesday evening in the 24200 block of W. North Avenue.

Antioch fire officials say the apartment building that caught fire contained four flats. The flames were contained to one unit, but three other flats were filled with smoke.

All four of the flats were deemed uninhabitable after the fire was extinguished.

Fire officials say six pets died in the fire, but six other pets were rescued safely. One person was treated for injuries at the scene but no others were reported.

The 15 people who are displaced are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Fire crews from Wisconsin and other parts of Illinois helped Antioch with the response.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



