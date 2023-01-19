Diabetes medication in short supply due to popularity on TikTok

A medication critical to diabetics is in short supply because of its popularity on TikTok.

The medication is being promoted for an entirely different use.

Ozempic is a prescription drug used to treat patients with type two diabetes, but it is also sold under another name as a weight loss drug for obese individuals called "Wegovy."

Health experts say its popularity is skyrocketing because of thousands of TikTok videos, where it's promoted as a weight-loss miracle drug.

They warn that it can cause stomach pain and vomiting.

The drug's manufacturer says it does not promote or encourage off-label use of the pill.