Cooking with Fire: Diablo Sandwich with the Lombard Fire Department
LOMBARD, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Lombard Fire Department making firefighter Bob Hopper's Diablo Sandwich.
Here's the recipe:
Ingredients
- 4-5 lbs ground beef browned with fajita seasoning
- 1 lb chopped bacon cooked
- Taco seasoning with ground chipotle pepper added
- 30 oz diced chile tomatoes drained
- 5 oz chipotle tabasco
- 16 oz corn
- 2 cups Italian bread crumbs
Place on hamburger or slider bun. Top with creamy ranch dressing and shredded pepper jack cheese.
Of course, this sandwich has to be accompanied with a Dr. Pepper.