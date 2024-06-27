Expand / Collapse search

Cooking with Fire: Diablo Sandwich with the Lombard Fire Department

By
Published  June 27, 2024 7:10am CDT
Cooking with Fire
FOX 32 Chicago

LOMBARD, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Lombard Fire Department making firefighter Bob Hopper's Diablo Sandwich.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients

  • 4-5 lbs ground beef browned with fajita seasoning
  • 1 lb chopped bacon cooked
  • Taco seasoning with ground chipotle pepper added
  • 30 oz diced chile tomatoes drained
  • 5 oz chipotle tabasco
  • 16 oz corn
  • 2 cups Italian bread crumbs

Place on hamburger or slider bun. Top with creamy ranch dressing and shredded pepper jack cheese.

Of course, this sandwich has to be accompanied with a Dr. Pepper.