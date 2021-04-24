Expand / Collapse search

Diaper giveaway held at Chicago church that was robbed of previous diaper drive supplies

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Austin
FOX 32 Chicago

Video shows group stealing donated items from West Side church

Pastor Wright says about a dozen people took thousands of dollars' worth of donated diapers, baby formula and baby wipes that were meant for hundreds of mothers and expectant mothers on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO - A diaper giveaway was held Saturday at a Chicago church that was robbed of baby supplies for a previous giveaway.

A dozen people were caught on camera earlier in April stealing baby items from the Chrisst Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Austin after a door was left open.

"When I walked in and saw that there was nothing, my heart just dropped. It was terrible," Pastor Michael Wright said.

The theft forced the church to cancel its previous diaper drive. But the community responded by replacing the church's supply five times over.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Parents lined the street in cars and on foot to wait.

Saturday's donation drive was in partnership with a local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.
 