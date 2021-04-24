Diaper giveaway held at Chicago church that was robbed of previous diaper drive supplies

A diaper giveaway was held Saturday at a Chicago church that was robbed of baby supplies for a previous giveaway.

A dozen people were caught on camera earlier in April stealing baby items from the Chrisst Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Austin after a door was left open.

"When I walked in and saw that there was nothing, my heart just dropped. It was terrible," Pastor Michael Wright said.

The theft forced the church to cancel its previous diaper drive. But the community responded by replacing the church's supply five times over.

Parents lined the street in cars and on foot to wait.

Saturday's donation drive was in partnership with a local chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

