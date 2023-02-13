Did you spot a chain of lights in the sky over Chicago? Here's what it was

Over the weekend, 55 Starlink satellites were launched from Cape Canaveral Space Station in Florida, and as those satellites began their lengthy orbit, they could be seen all the way in Chicago.

All 55 satellites were launched out of Falcon 9 – marking the twelfth launch and landing for the rocket.

As they drift into space, the bright satellites spread apart and experts say they make up the long, thin line that could be seen in the sky late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

The satellites are brightest when they are first deployed, but over time, they will scatter and appear dimmer.

This set of Starlink satellites joins a growing constellation that's already in the sky – and is actually there to help make our lives easier.

"There’s about 3,000 satellites right now, they have permission for up to 7,500 roughly. And they intend to eventually have somewhere around 30,000 satellites covering the entire earth and providing internet service to essentially everywhere," said Geza Gyuk, Director of Astronomy, Adler Planetarium. "The idea is that if you have a space-based, orbital-based internet provider, you can have a satellite or two or three or half-a-dozen in the sky at any given time, gives you very good connectivity, and you could have the same provider anywhere on earth."

If you missed the launch, there is a chance to see a Starlink satellite in orbit from Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at approximately 7:03 p.m. – but only for 5 minutes.

The satellite will be traveling west to northwest in the sky and according to Starlink's tracker, visibility will be good.