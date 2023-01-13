Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago

A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side.

Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home.

She hasn't heard from him since Wednesday, but his car was found in Chicago — in the area of Humboldt Park — and his phone pinged to that location.

If you know anything about Gualandri, call the police.