Dino Gualandri: Peru man reported missing, phone pinged in Chicago
CHICAGO - A western Illinois family is desperately searching for a man who whose car and phone have been tracked to Chicago’s West Side.
Dino Gualandri is from Peru. His wife posted that he attended a welding class in Joliet and never came home.
She hasn't heard from him since Wednesday, but his car was found in Chicago — in the area of Humboldt Park — and his phone pinged to that location.
If you know anything about Gualandri, call the police.