Dirty conditions at CPS lead teachers, security guards to help clean schools: report

The CEO of Chicago Public Schools is promising to do better after there were reports of teachers, administrators and security guards cleaning schools.

The Sun-Times says Clarence Carson is out as the schools' Facilities Chief.

This comes after complaints from parents and staff about dirty conditions at multiple schools.

The Sun-Times says in one case, teachers and administrators used brooms and mops to clean up, and security guards were tasked with taking out the trash.

"We're going to hold ourselves accountable. I don't want to talk about specific staff measures, but I will assure you whatever challenges there are in the district, we are going to make the changes that need to be made to hold ourselves accountable," said CEO of CPS Pedro Martinez.

FOX 32 has reached out to CPS for a comment on the reports of cleanliness problems, but have not heard back.

The Sun-Times says crews have been paid overtime to try and fix the problem.