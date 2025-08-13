Dispatch systems down due to violent storms in Southern Cook County

The Brief Violent storms Tuesday damaged SouthCom Emergency Dispatch’s system, temporarily interrupting non-emergency calls, medical, and fire alarm signals in Southern Cook County. Residents of Matteson, Olympia Fields, Park Forest, and Richton Park are advised to call 911 for emergencies and contact local police departments for non-emergencies. Crews are working to restore services, with an update expected Thursday at 10 a.m.



The SouthCom Emergency Dispatch non-emergency calls, medical and fire alarm signals have been temporarily interrupted due to Tuesday's violent storms.

What we know:

Residents of Matteson, Olympia, Park Forest, and Richton Park are encouraged to call 911 in the event of an emergency, according to the SouthCom Emergency Dispatch Center of Southern Cook County. Violent storms on Tuesday damaged the system. Crews are working to restore all services.

For all non-emergency calls, residents are told to contact their local police departments.

The SouthCom Emergency Disptach Center said they would provide any updates Thursday morning at 10 a.m.