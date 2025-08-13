Dispatch systems down due to violent storms in Southern Cook County
SOUTH COOK COUNTY, Ill. - The SouthCom Emergency Dispatch non-emergency calls, medical and fire alarm signals have been temporarily interrupted due to Tuesday's violent storms.
What we know:
Residents of Matteson, Olympia, Park Forest, and Richton Park are encouraged to call 911 in the event of an emergency, according to the SouthCom Emergency Dispatch Center of Southern Cook County. Violent storms on Tuesday damaged the system. Crews are working to restore all services.
For all non-emergency calls, residents are told to contact their local police departments.
The SouthCom Emergency Disptach Center said they would provide any updates Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the SouthCom Dispatch Center.