Diversey Express Driver Services Facility closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Diversey Express Driver Services Facility will be closed until Aug. 10 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility is located at 4642 W. Diversey Ave.

Employees who work at the facility will be quarantined for 14 days, and the facility is scheduled to be cleaned and sanitized.

Sec. of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to Nov. 1 for driver's licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers.

Customers can visit other open facilities in the area, including Chicago North at 5401 N. Elston Ave., Chicago West at 5301 W. Lexington Ave. and Melrose Park at 1903N. Mannheim Rd. in Melrose Park.

Masks are required for customers who plan to visit a facility. Due to social distancing, the number of people allowed inside at one time is limited.