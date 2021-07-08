Divvy adds 100 new stations around Chicago

Divvy is adding 107 stations across Chicago, city officials announced Thursday.

The new lightweight e-stations will be installed on the Southwest and Northwest sides of the city.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Ald. Michael Scott (24th) and Lyft in North Lawndale for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.

Divvy will be adding a total of 3,500 e-bikes.

In addition, 45 miles of new bike lanes will be added by 2022, funded through Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago Works infrastructure plan.

The city's ride-share program recorded its highest ridership day on June 5 with 36,347 rides.