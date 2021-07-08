Expand / Collapse search

Divvy adds 100 new stations around Chicago

By Kennedy Hayes
Divvy is expanding around Chicago today, announcing it will install the first of 107 new stations on the Southwest and Northwest sides.

CHICAGO - Divvy is adding 107 stations across Chicago, city officials announced Thursday.

The new lightweight e-stations will be installed on the Southwest and Northwest sides of the city. 

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Ald. Michael Scott (24th) and Lyft in North Lawndale for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. 

Divvy will be adding a total of 3,500 e-bikes.

In addition, 45 miles of new bike lanes will be added by 2022, funded through Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago Works infrastructure plan.

The city's ride-share program recorded its highest ridership day on June 5 with 36,347 rides.