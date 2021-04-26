Lightfoot unveils 5-year, $3.7B infrastructure plan

Mayor Lori Lightfoot launched her "Chicago Works" jobs and infrastructure plan Monday, including over $600 million of infrastructure updates this year reaching every corner of the city.

Marking the start of paving season, Lightfoot and other city leaders made the announcement in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood.

The plan focuses on repairing and replacing infrastructure such as roads, bridges, sidewalks ramps and traffic signals. Most programs require at least half of the work to be done by Chicago residents.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"With paving season underway across our City, we are thrilled to be able to create and offer jobs to our residents that will allow us to make critical infrastructure repairs in all 77 of our neighborhoods," Lightfoot said in a statement. "With an emphasis on equity, the Chicago Works infrastructure plan will allow us to invest in the lives of residents in need and bring our entire city closer together by literally building bridges between our communities."

In addition to tackling infrastructure, the plan addresses greenhouse gas emissions, local air quality and storm water management.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL PRESS RELEASE