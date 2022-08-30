Dixmoor experiences two more water main breaks; boil order anticipated

Two more water mains broke Tuesday in Dixmoor, adding to the longstanding water woes in the south suburban village.

The water main breaks occurred on 147th and 145th streets, meaning boil water orders are anticipated for the affected areas, the village announced Tuesday.

Crews are currently working to fix the breaks.

This comes on the heels of another water main break Monday that forced the cancellation of classes at two schools: Martin Luther King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School. Classes were canceled at both schools again on Tuesday.

Over the past several months, there have been leaks, breaks and broken pumps, which for Dixmoor residents means boil orders and sometimes no water at all.

The reason for these breaks? Dixmoor village president Fitzgerald Roberts attributes it to old infrastructure. Some of the pipes that busted were more than 100 years old and can’t handle full pressure.

In the spring, the village received $2 million from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers and Cook County for a new water main. However, that money wasn’t given to the village.

"The funds does not come directly to us. It goes to the people that's doing the project. So Army Corps of engineer, they're going to do a project on the other side of town. That's the side that feed the business and the trailer parks the mobile homes," said Roberts.

The village president applauds that project, but adds they need millions of dollars more because with century old pipes, this is going to keep happening.