Dixmoor finally getting almost enough water pressure, but residents told to keep boiling water

he village of Dixmoor is finally getting almost enough water pressure, and that means residents can finally shower in their own homes.

Dixmoor said on Monday night that the temporary water line from Blue Island continues to provide residents with close to 100 percent water pressure.

Dixmoor is getting 30 pounds per square inch of water pressure. That is slightly below the normal 35 pounds of pressure.

Harvey normally provides water to Dixmoor. Officials from the two cities have been arguing over whose fault it was last month that Dixmoor residents went more than a week without reliable service.

The boil order is still in place for Dixmoor, but schools and businesses are back open.

