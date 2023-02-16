Dixmoor man suspected of robbing 3 people at gunpoint arrested

A Dixmoor man has been charged after allegedly robbing three people at gunpoint late last year in Chicago Lawn on the South Side.

Paris Hall, 19, allegedly robbed a 39-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old at gunpoint on Dec. 16 in the 2500 block of West 62nd Street, Chicago police said.

Hall was arrested by Chicago police Wednesday at his home in Dixmoor, according to police.

Paris Hall, 19. (Chicago police)

He was charged with three felony counts of robbery with a firearm, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Hall was expected to appear in bond court Thursday.