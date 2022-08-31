Dixmoor schools reopen following multiple water main breaks

Students at two Dixmoor schools will return to class Wednesday following a closure due to water main breaks.

Dixmoor's Martin Luther King Elementary and Rose Parks Middle School have been closed since Monday morning for water main repairs.

Four water mains broke over the weekend, another on Monday morning and several more broke Tuesday.

Michael Smith Sr., president of the Dixmoor School Board said he talked with officials and made the decision to return to classes.

Pallets of water will be delivered to Martin Luther King Elementary and Rosa Parks Middle School and lunches will be made off site.

Smith said the district has had enough class interruption over the last two years and they’re going to power through.

Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts said there has been 10 water main breaks as of Tuesday in just a matter of days.

Mayor Roberts says they need help – and they need it fast.