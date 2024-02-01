Dixmoor declares State of Emergency after 3 new water main breaks

Dixmoor has issued a State of Emergency after three more water main breaks happened Wednesday night.

Village President Fitzgerald Roberts signed the proclamation Thursday morning.

"We had hoped these problems were behind us but last night, there were three water main breaks and at this point our community is overwhelmed," Roberts said. "We need help. These old pipes are breaking, and we have no idea when it will stop."

The village has reported a dozen separate water main breaks in the past week, prompting a boil water order.

Residents are urged to boil water before consuming it or cooking with it until further notice.

The latest two water main breaks are located near the intersection of 141st and Wood streets as well as 141st and Page streets.

No timeline for repairs has been provided