Dixmoor under boil order again after ninth water main break in a week

Dixmoor is once again under a boil water order after two more water main breaks, bringing the total up to nine in the last week.

The two new breaks were announced Wednesday night and are located at 141st and Wood Street and 141st and Page Street.

In the last week, there have been nine separate water main breaks total in Dixmoor, according to village officials.

Residents are urged to boil water before consuming it or cooking with it until further notice.

No timeline for repairs has been provided. We'll bring more updates as they become available.

