Dixmoor residents sound off after yet another water main break

Dixmoor has reported seven water main breaks in just the last week.

Crews were seen digging underground after three water main breaks on Monday. They occurred at 141st Wood, 146th and Seeley Avenue, and also at 141st and Winchester. Officials say up to 500 homes were impacted.

When resident Azzie Hudson arrived home from work, there was a slow trickle of water from her kitchen faucet.

Last year, the village received $2.2 million to repair the pipeline on the north part of town. There was also $14 million announced in grant money to update the infrastructure, but Mayor Fitzgerald Roberts says they haven't received the cash yet.

"All we can do now is wait," Roberts said.

As the town remains under a boil order, all schools were closed because of low water pressure.

Throughout the day, residents grabbed a free case of water from Village Hall. Wayne Motley got water as well, saying when he gets home, it won't be an easy night.

"My wife is going to be mad. She was expecting to receive a lot more water. We've been buying our own," Motley said.

It's unknown when water pressure will return to normal and when classes are able to resume.