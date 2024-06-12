DMV 'on wheels' coming to Chicago area

Chicago-area residents looking to avoid the headaches and long wait times of a traditional DMV can now renew their driver's license or get a REAL ID from a new mobile unit coming soon to the city and suburbs.

The first mobile DMV vehicle will launch this month serving Chicago and suburbs with three more coming later in the summer, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Wednesday.

Similar to a food truck, the Mobile DMV will offer Illinois drivers and vehicle owners DMV services directly from a mobile unit, Giannoulias said in a statement.

(Illinois Secretary of States Office)

"Since taking office, it’s been our mission to make it easier and more convenient for Illinois residents to access government services without having to wait or travel to a DMV facility," Giannoulias said. "Our DMV on Wheels program will build on the success of our digital programs, saving time by offering efficient ways to do things like renew your driver’s license or get a vehicle sticker without leaving their communities."

Giannoulias said in the event of an unforeseen temporary closure of a traditional DMV, the Secretary of State’s office can dispatch a Mobile DMV immediately to an area near the facility to avoid any disruption in service for customers.

Mobile DMV services include: