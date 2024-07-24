DNC Rules Committee approves virtual roll call as Kamala Harris gains momentum

With just a few weeks to go until the Democratic National Convention, all eyes are on Vice President Kamala Harris to take the top spot.

On Wednesday, the DNC Rules Committee approved the process for a virtual roll call, which may happen around Aug. 1.

The process to choose the Democratic nominee begins Thursday, when candidates, like Harris, can declare their intent to run. Candidates have until Saturday, July 27, to do that.

Then, they have until next Tuesday, July 30, to obtain 300 delegate signatures.

The earliest a delegate virtual roll call can happen is Aug. 1 and by Aug. 7, we should have a Democratic ticket.

Many delegates have pledged their votes to Harris, but nothing is set in stone until the delegates vote.

This virtual roll call is not the first – the COVID-19 pandemic led to 2020 also being virtual.

The process was decided well before President Biden stepped out of the race. This was due to Ohio lawmakers creating an Aug. 7th deadline for all candidates to be decided in order to get on the ballot in that state.

Ohio has since moved that deadline back to Sept., but the DNC folks are keeping that Aug. 7 deadline.

On Wednesday, they urged that the process will be open, fair and transparent.

"Nominating petitions and ballots will be sent out individually to delegates. They will sign them with their name. Their typed name will be accepted as their electronic signature and then those are returned back to the system. So, that is how we are handling and making sure it is simple, safe and secure," said DNC Senior Adviser Andrew Binns.

With all of this happening before the DNC, will we still get to see the ceremonial roll call?

Yes – delegates will still be able to show their support from the convention floor.