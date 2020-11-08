Do you know this boy? Chicago police trying to identify child found in pajamas on South Side

article

Chicago police are trying to find the relatives or guardians of a boy who turned up alone on the South Side.

The child, who is about six or seven-years-old, was found on South Rhodes at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police said he was wearing the blue pajamas in the picture. He might be nonverbal and was not able to give officers his name or address.

If you have information, please contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.