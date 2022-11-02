Doctors diagnosing common winter viruses using telehealth

Doctors are getting better at diagnosing common winter viruses using telehealth.

The pandemic pushed the option to the forefront.

Now it’s 38-times more popular than in-person doctor visits.

"Now we're seeing not just RSV but also influenza and COVID circulating at this time," said Dr. Tina Tan an infectious diseases physician at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Doctors have their hands and exam rooms full.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"With kids right now we're seeing a ton of RSV, rhinovirus, these kids are pretty sick," said Dr. Meeta Shah, an emergency physician and part of the telehealth team at Rush University Medical Center.

"What I love about telehealth is it's just going back to talking to patients," said Dr. Shah.

And that’s how doctors have gotten so good at diagnosing pesky viruses virtually.

The cost savings for patients is tremendous, compared to a trip to urgent care.

"The savings for a patient can range anywhere from 175 to a little over $1000," said Dr. Shah.

She envisions patients having many of her tools at home, so she can check their vitals as soon as she logs on.

"Maybe it's something to look in ears, check an oxygen saturation even virtual stethoscopes."

Right now, Rush University Medical Center offers virtual visits, even if you’re not already a patient.

Appointments can also be scheduled through the MyChart app or online tool.