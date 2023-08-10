Horrific dog attack leaves Husky dead, multiple people injured in Highland

Two dogs are dead and four women were injured after a group of American Bully dogs attacked a Husky Tuesday night in Highland, Indiana.

Around 9:18 p.m., Highland police responded to the 3500 block of Jewett St. for a report of dogs fighting. The caller also said a gun was discharged at the location.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 28-year-old woman was walking her Husky when the group of American Bullys reportedly escaped from their fenced backyard and attacked the Husky.

The woman tried to protect her Husky, but both she and the dog were bitten in the process. Witnesses tried to step in to separate the dogs, but were also bitten.

At that time, an unknown white male shot the aggressive mother dog and left the scene. None of the individuals at the scene recognized the shooter or saw where he disappeared to.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The mother dog died at the scene, police said. The Husky was transported to the veterinarian but had to be euthanized due to its severe injuries.

The owner of the Husky was bitten on her arms and legs and had to be hospitalized for treatment.

The other individuals at the scene who tried to break up the fight also suffered injuries but declined treatment.

Additionally, the owner of the American Bullys was at the scene trying to separate the dogs. The remaining American Bullys were gathered and returned to the owner's residence.

Charges are pending against the owners of the dogs, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.