'A community manifested miracle': Dog at Chicago shelter finds foster home after remarkable recovery

A resilient little dog is making big strides after he was left for dead and rescued by a Chicago animal shelter.

After undergoing weeks of emergency medical treatments, the dog, named Sugar Snap, has overcome the odds and is now in a foster home.

"The real story here is about a little dog who showed us all what resilience is all about, the entire veterinary team at Premier Veterinary Group of Chicago, and every single OTAT supporter who donated for this very expensive, life-saving, care," One Tail at a Time animal shelter said on social media.

Sugar Snap, believed to be a Husky-Shepherd mix, was found several weeks ago on the side of a cold Chicago street by a passerby who was taking his son to school.

He was brought to Animal Care and Control before being taken to One Tail at a Time.

His condition was critical when he was found – severely undernourished, underweight and close to death.

Sugar Snap spent over two weeks in the emergency vet and thanks to community donations, he was able to get all the treatments he needed and all expenses were covered.

"Sugar Snap arrived 19 lbs, unable to walk or lift his head up. He gave us plenty of scares at the emergency vet, receiving 2 emergency blood transfusions, a variety of testing, and so much supportive care," One Tail at a Time said on social media.

He started eating and drinking on his own and was able to walk again. On Monday, March 18, he was seen wagging his tale and walking on his own, ready to continue his recovery outside the shelter.

The rescue organization says to date, Sugar Snap is living comfortably with his foster mom, who is one of the veterinarians who cared for him.

He also has a foster brother to play with in the meantime as he continues to heal.

