Dog living in Frankfort shelter for 1,342 days finds forever home right before Christmas

A dog who was living in a Frankfort shelter for over 1,000 days finally found his forever home!

Ryker lived at Cache Creek Rescue for 1,342 days after arriving there on April 9, 2020.

The rescue posted to Facebook saying that a family adopted him on Dec. 23 — just in time for Christmas!

The rescue also said that, in addition to his human family, he also has some fur siblings at his new home!