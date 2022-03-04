Dog killed, man wounded in Chicago shooting

A man was wounded and his dog was killed in a shooting Friday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

The 35-year-old was outside with his dog around 4:54 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Winthrop Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting, police said.

The dog was struck by the gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.