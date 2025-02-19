Dog missing after escaping South Loop pet hotel

More than 72 hours later, the frantic search for a lost dog continues after the pup escaped a South Loop pet hotel over the weekend.

The rescue, named Minnie, was staying at PUPS Pet Club for a few days while her owners were traveling. Early Sunday morning, however, they were woken up to shocking news.

What we know:

Nearly 2,000 miles away while visiting relatives on the West Coast, Laura Simpler got a call she hopes no other pet parent receives. She was notified that her dog was missing.

"Minnie is our heart and soul," said Simpler, Minnie’s owner. "I first adopted her in my last year of medical school seven years ago."

Simpler recently moved to Chicago and while out of town, she boards Minnie at PUPS Pet Club near 13th Street and Michigan Avenue. This time, though, Minnie’s stay didn’t go as planned.

On Sunday, Simpler’s phone rang in the middle of the night—it was the pet hotel calling.

"She had broken out of her cage, then out of that room, through a door into an apartment complex, and from there the lobby doors opened, and she got out," Simpler explained.

The doggy daycare began a panicked search while Simpler and her husband booked the first flight home.

"She looks like a miniature lab, but she has the classic mutt coloring, black with the white chest," Simpler said.

Minnie's missing poster has now been sh

ared hundreds of times on social media.

"This city has come out in droves for us. People we’ve never met are bringing out their bloodhounds and beagles to sniff for her," Simpler said.

PUPS Pet Club CEO Dan Rubenstein released the following statement to FOX 32 Chicago on Wednesday:

"We understand the high level of interest and concern for Minnie, and we are equally devastated by this situation. Minnie, a beloved member of our PUPS community, escaped from our South Loop facility on Sunday, February 16th, through a highly unusual series of events. While we take the safety and well-being of every dog in our care as our highest priority, we regret that this happened, and we are fully committed to bringing Minnie home safely working in partnership with her loving pet parents.

"The moment we realized Minnie was missing, we launched a comprehensive search. We organized efforts to canvass the area, distribute flyers, and contact local shelters, veterinarians, and businesses. Additionally, we have mobilized search teams on foot and in vehicles. We've consulted pet recovery experts. A pet psychic has been enlisted as well as a dog tracking service.

"We are also making full use of online resources like PetFBI, Pet Amber Alerts, and other lost pet services to ensure we reach as many people as possible. Our goal is to keep the search as widespread and thorough as possible. We encourage everyone to continue sharing Minnie’s information and help spread the word. We are following up on every lead that comes in.

"We will continue to keep the community updated as we remain focused on bringing Minnie home. Thank you for your understanding and support during this incredibly difficult time."

What's next:

Simpler is remaining hopeful she will be reunited with Minnie soon.

"Minnie is far from the only missing pet right now, and you know, if we all work together, maybe we can bring them all home, it’s too cold to be outside," Simpler said.

Minnie isn't wearing a collar because it was taken off at the pup hotel before she was placed into her crate at bedtime, according to Simpler.

If you’ve spotted Minnie, you’re asked to contact PUPS Pet Club in the South Loop at (415) 717-6650 or reach out to Simpler directly by calling or texting (410) 960-1516.