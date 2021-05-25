Dog owner cited, dog walker charged after attack in Palatine
PALATINE - Police in Palatine say the owner of two dogs that got loose and attacked two smaller dogs and their owners is facing 13 citations.
In addition, a relative of the owner, 32-year old Julia Paulino, who was walking the dogs at the time, has been charged with four counts of reckless conduct.
Investigators say Paulino failed to secure the dogs with a proper collar.
One of the smaller dogs died in the attack and two people were injured.
