Dog owner cited, dog walker charged after attack in Palatine

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Palatine
PALATINE - Police in Palatine say the owner of two dogs that got loose and attacked two smaller dogs and their owners is facing 13 citations.

In addition, a relative of the owner, 32-year old Julia Paulino, who was walking the dogs at the time, has been charged with four counts of reckless conduct.

Investigators say Paulino failed to secure the dogs with a proper collar.

One of the smaller dogs died in the attack and two people were injured.

