Dog owner cited, dog walker charged after attack in Palatine

Police in Palatine say the owner of two dogs that got loose and attacked two smaller dogs and their owners is facing 13 citations.

In addition, a relative of the owner, 32-year old Julia Paulino, who was walking the dogs at the time, has been charged with four counts of reckless conduct.

Investigators say Paulino failed to secure the dogs with a proper collar.

One of the smaller dogs died in the attack and two people were injured.

