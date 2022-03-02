Dog rescued after getting stuck in frozen Colorado pond

Man’s best friend needed some human help after getting stuck in a frozen pond Tuesday morning.

South Metro Fire Rescue in Colorado said crews had to rescue the dog, named "Daisy," after she escaped from her owner’s backyard in Douglas County.

The owners then called 911.

First responders released a video showing a firefighter wading through the icy water to attach a cable to Daisy’s leash. The firefighter then hoisted the dog out of the water. The firefighter and Daisy made it back to dry ground, although she was soaked in mud.

"Thankfully this muddy tail has a happy ending and Firefighter Bradberry gets a round of a-paws," SMFR posted on Twitter.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

