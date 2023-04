A dog was taken from a woman at gunpoint Wednesday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

About 7:20 p.m., the woman, 39, was outside with her gray Cane Corso in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when a gray SUV approached and three people grabbed the dog at gunpoint, Chicago police said.

The woman was not injured, police said.

No one was in custody.