DOJ launches probe into Chicago's hiring practices after Mayor Johnson's comments

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether the city of Chicago uses race-based hiring practices. The probe follows Mayor Brandon Johnson’s remarks highlighting Black officials in his administration. DOJ cites potential violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.



The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the city of Chicago for possible race-based hiring practices following comments made by Mayor Brandon Johnson during a public appearance Sunday.

What we know:

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division announced the investigation in a letter on Monday, citing potential violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employment discrimination based on race.

The decision to investigate stems from remarks Johnson made at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, where he highlighted the number of Black leaders he has appointed to senior roles in his administration.

In his speech, the mayor listed key officials, pointing out their race and titles, including deputy mayors, the budget director, and the city’s chief operations officer. He said he was "laying out" these positions to "ensure that our people get a chance to grow their business," according to the DOJ.

The Justice Department said it had reasonable cause to believe a pattern or practice of discrimination may be occurring. The investigation will look into whether similar decisions are being made at other levels of city government.

What we don't know:

In its letter, the DOJ made clear it has not drawn any conclusions. The department plans to collect and review information from the city to determine whether discriminatory practices are occurring.

What's next:

Federal officials have requested a meeting with the mayor’s office to outline the investigation and identify what documents and information will be reviewed.

Having trouble reading the DOJ's letter? Click HERE.