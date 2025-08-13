First day of school in Dolton blends community pride with student excitement

The Brief Dolton marked the first day of school Thursday with a community celebration that included a healthy breakfast, sidewalk chalk messages, and a newly renovated Berger Vandenberg School. Students and parents shared excitement for the year ahead, with fifth grader Amera Henderson escorting her younger sister to kindergarten. Mayor Jason House tied the fresh start in Dolton to pride over Pope Leo XIV’s local roots and the town’s resilience.



The first day of school is a celebration in Dolton.

It started Wednesday with a healthy breakfast. Staff and students marked the day, with chalk, making signs of support from the school community.

Happy, encouraging messages written in chalk greeted Dolton children on their first day of school.

Parents, kids, and VIPs got on the sidewalk to contribute to the cheerful artwork created just for students starting a new school year, entering the newly rehabbed school building, Berger Vandenberg School.

Dr. Maureen White, Superintendent of District 149, said their motto is TLC, standing for "thrive, learn, connect."

What they're saying:

Fifth grader Amera Henderson said she set an alarm to wake up early for this day.

"First I looked at the list of supplies, then I put them in my backpack so it would be organized first."

She escorted her 5-year-old sister, Amora Henderson, to school for her first day of kindergarten.

"I want to have fun, make new friends and have a good day every day," Amora said.

The environment is fresh and new, not just here, there’s a fresh start happening throughout Dolton, according to Mayor Jason House, who replaced Tiffany Henyard in May.

He said the election of Pope Leo XIV, illuminates the goodness in Dolton.

House said learning that the Pope was from Dolton was exciting.

"Nothing can prepare you for that. It’s obviously once-in-a-lifetime. It's just humbling. Even if you come by and visit [the pope's] house, you’ll see modest beginnings and our community continues to push and thrive," House said.

The adults said they are excited about the future and looked forward to doing this for students. They said when adults think it’s special, kids will too.