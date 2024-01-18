Dolton man charged in violent Chicago home invasion, shooting

article

A suburban man has been charged in connection with a separate shooting and a violent home invasion last year on Chicago's West Side.

William McKee, 30, allegedly broke into an Austin home on Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue, according to police. Once he was inside, McKee pistol-whipped a 29-year-old woman and pointed the gun at a 39-year-old man, police said.

On Dec. 20, McKee allegedly shot a 29-year-old woman in the 1800 block of South Keeler Avenue in Lawndale, according to CPD.

McKee was arrested Wednesday in Dolton. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, home invasion with a firearm, aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon and aggravated domestic battery, all felonies.

McKee has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.