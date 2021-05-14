Dolton police to make surprise visits at "high crime" hotspots Friday

Dolton police will begin making surprise visits at various crime hotspots in the south suburban village on Friday.

The initiative is part of new Mayor Tiffany Henyard's police reform plan that sees a shift in foot patrols from Dolton's business district to residential streets to address an increase in crime.

"I promised voters that I would decrease the crime rate in our town. But that must start with unconventional methods of fighting crime," Henyard said in a statement. "The residents will now see these foot patrols on many streets throughout Dolton. We will perform check [sic], gather information and inquire about any strange occurrences on the block."

Special Operations Units will target 20 hotspot streets on Friday, and are prepared to make arrests for any illegal activity, according to the statement.

Henyard will join Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins and numerous officers as they perform residential checks.

"Our residents don’t just need to [sic] police officers driving pass their homes," Collins said. "They will now see officers walking their blocks and knocking on doors."