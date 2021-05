It was an historic day in the south suburbs.

Tiffany Henyard, 37, was sworn in as Dolton's first female and youngest mayor.

Henyard says her top priorities include tax fairness to help families stay in their homes and improving community trust in the police department.

"Dolton residents, I am reporting to duty, and I am ready to serve as the first female and youngest person to be mayor here in Dolton," Henyard said.