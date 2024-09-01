Domestic battery suspect arrested with help of K9 unit after hiding under bed

article

A Lake County Sheriff’s K9 unit played a crucial role in the arrest of a domestic battery suspect in Beach Park Saturday night.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at a home on North Sheridan Road around 6:45 p.m.

The victim reported that her boyfriend, who was later identified as 26-year-old Ruben Ruiz, had hit and choked her.

When deputies arrived, Ruiz attempted to flee through a window of his home. However, he went back inside after seeing sheriff's deputies. K9 Danno was brought out to help catch Ruiz.

The sheriff said Ruiz hid under a bed and refused to surrender to deputies. K9 Danno was released and bit Ruiz's arm causing him to surrender.

Ruiz was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail. He faces charges of domestic battery and obstructing a peace officer.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case, and Ruiz is scheduled to appear in court today.