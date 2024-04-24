Former Dom's, Foxtrot workers file class action lawsuit after abrupt closure

Former Dom's and Foxtrot employees filed a class action lawsuit Wednesday after over 30 locations abruptly closed this week.

Foxtrot released a statement Tuesday that the retailers closed their doors effective immediately. The closure affected 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area.

"This decision has not been made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on you, our loyal customers, as well as our dedicated team members. We want to express our sincerest gratitude for your support and patronage throughout the years," Foxtrot said in a statement.

Dom's released the same statement on its website about the closure. They also shared a list of important dates. Dom's stated delivery capabilities, store operations, store credits, and all customer-facing operations will no longer be available as of Tuesday, April 23.

On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of now-former Foxtrot employee Jamil Moore and other workers affected by the closures.

According to the lawsuit, many employees scheduled to work Tuesday first learned of the mass layoff during their work shifts.

Moore, who started working at Foxtrot around Feb. 12, said he first learned of his termination during his shift and did not receive any prior notice from his employer in any way.

According to the lawsuit, neither Moore nor members of the putative WARN and/or IWARN classes received compensation for the 60-day notice period that should have been paid under WARN and/or IWARN.

Attorneys requested the court to award former employees the following:

An amount equal to all unpaid wages, salary, commissions, bonuses, accrued holiday pay, accrued vacation pay, accrued PTO, pension, 401(k) contributions and other benefits that should've been paid during the 60 days;

The maximum amount of any civil penalty available under IWARN;

Reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs incurred in filing the action;

Other and further relief as the court deemed appropriate.

The plaintiffs also requested a trial by jury.