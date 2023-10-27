Donald Trump Jr. visits Chicago suburb for fundraising event

Donald Trump Jr. made a stop in the western suburbs of Chicago on Friday as part of his nationwide book tour, where he also engaged in political discussions.

The former president's son visited Addison to attend a fundraiser for McHenry County Republicans.

The primary focus of Trump Jr.'s book tour is his recently published title "Letters to Trump." The book is a collection of letters penned by various world leaders and celebrities, addressed to his father, former President Donald Trump.

Donors paid $1,500 for the chance of sitting at the same table as Donald Trump Jr. during the event.

Former President Trump currently leads all polls by a substantial number in the Republican primary.