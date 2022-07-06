How to donate to Highland Park shooting victims and their families

Several fundraisers have been launched to support the victims of the mass shooting during the Highland Park Fourth of July Parade.

Seven people were killed in the shooting and dozens more were wounded, rattling the community of roughly 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.

The victims were identified as:

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

Eduardo Uvaldo, 69, of Waukegan

A pair of GoFundMes, ran by the charity group VictimsFirst, are donating 100 percent of the money raised to go to victims and their families. The funds will go to victims to cover funeral costs, medical bills and mental health support.

There is also a t-shirt fundraiser where donators can purchase a special Highland Park Strong t-shirt with all of the proceeds going to victims and their families. Click here for more info.