Donations pour in for Chicago protesters, Black Lives Matter movement

Donations are pouring in to support protesters and the Black Lives Matter movement in Chicago.

Beat Kitchen in Roscoe Village is collecting supplies for Brave Space Alliance, which is a Hyde park organization that is aiding protesters who have filled this city's streets and sometimes its jail cells.

"There's a lot of snacks they can hand out to people tired of protesting or just got out of jail. This organization is also providing jail support,” said Sam Spoll of Beat Kitchen.

Beat Kitchen is one of several music venues rounding up donations, even while their stages remain closed due to COVID-19.

“This is who we are. As venues, we've always done anything we can to help. We're part of our own communities, we're part of the city, we're a part of the culture and it's in our blood,” said Robert Gomez, owner of Beat Kitchen.

At Steep Theatre in Edgewater, it is a similar scene to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think people care so deeply and they want a way to help,” said executive director Katie Piatt-Eckert.

Advertisement

Several theaters are helping collect supplies for protesters, as well as food for communities where looting and unrest have closed grocery stores.

“You can see this is just from one day of donations and it's essentially filled our lobby,” Piatt-Eckert said.

The stage at Steep Theater has been quiet for months and likely for months to come, so it is a perfect place to store donations.

“As much as everything happening now breaks our hearts, it's also an opportunity to remember that theaters are made of people with incredible passion and drive that we have a way to help,” Piatt-Eckert said.

“It's a simple way to help. There are greater ways, but this is simple. But this is an easy way to contribute and we'll take care of it from there,” Gomez said.

As the protests continue, so will these donation drives.