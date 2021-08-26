Vaccinations offered at Soldier Field for Kanye West listening party

The Donda Album experience landed thousands at Soldier Field Thursday.

Kanye West lovers were eager to hear his latest project.

Before fans went inside, there was a very special incentive to be up close and personal with the superstar and Chicago native.

City and State Departments of Public Health created a makeshift vaccination center with nearly 10,000 COVID-19 shots on hand.

Those who signed up got entered into a lottery to get backstage.

"Whatever incentive we have to give them that’s what we’re out here trying to do," said nurse Joyce Royston.

Michael Airth and his friend Ricky from Utah took the bait.

"Utah is pretty weird when it comes to the vaccine, I never really saw a need to get it," said Airth.

"I got both shots and when the booster comes, I’m getting that too," said die-hard fan "Visionary J" from the South Side.

Gates opened at 7 p.m. with bumper-to-bumper traffic surrounding the stadium.

Tickets ranged from $100 to more than $2,000 for the best seats in the house.

It’s unknown what West has in store for the crowd, but regardless, his fans are ready.