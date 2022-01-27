Double semi crash causes delays, drywall spilled on Dan Ryan Expressway

A crash involving two semi-trucks has caused extensive delays on the inbound side of the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday morning.

The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. between 87th Street and 83rd Street.

A semi read-ended another semi, causing serious injuries. The driver of the semi who read-ended the other needed to be extricated from the truck.

The semi was carrying drywall, which had spilled onto the expressway, causing three lanes to be blocked.