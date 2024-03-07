Double shooting in Brighton Park leaves 2 in critical, suspect on the run

A double shooting in Brighton Park left two men in critical condition. Now, Chicago police are looking for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of S. Archer Avenue.

Two men, a 31-year-old and a 43-year-old, were heading southbound in a vehicle on Archer Avenue when a man inside a tan-colored SUV fired gunshots at them, according to police.

The SUV then sped away and the victims' vehicle crashed.

Police say the 31-year-old was shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The second victim, the 43-year-old, was shot in the face and chest. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is also in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.