Shootings in Joliet: Two men hospitalized, suspects on the run

Two men are hospitalized after separate early morning shootings in Joliet and police are still searching for the suspects.

The first shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 366 North Broadway at the Riverwalk Homes apartment complex.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the right leg near a third-floor hallway, according to Joliet police. A short time later, a 45-year-old man was found near 363 North Broadway with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The 45-year-old was not cooperative with officers and didn't provide any further details on the shooting, JPD said.

Both of the victims were taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It's unknown if the two shootings are related and officers were not able to pinpoint where each shooting occurred.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Joliet PD's Investigation Division at 815-724-3020 or Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734.