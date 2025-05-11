Downers Grove shooting: Man, 24, shot and killed during altercation, police say

The Brief An altercation between two men led to the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old in suburban Downers Grove. No one was in custody after the shooting, police say.



A 24-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday evening in west suburban Downers Grove, police said.

What we know:

Around 6:51 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Prentiss Drive for a report of a shooting, according to the Downers Grove Police Department.

Investigators learned two men were in an altercation when several gunshots were fired.

The 24-year-old victim was injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in critical condition. He later died.

Police determined the altercation was between individuals who knew each other. There was no threat to the public.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the victim.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 630-434-5600.